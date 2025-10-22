MUSCAT - Construction has commenced on a trio of renewable energy projects being developed for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) by a partnership between OQ Alternative Energy (part of the OQ Group) and France-based TotalEnergies Renewables.

Collectively known as the Rawafid Projects, they comprise the Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 wind farms located at PDO’s Amin and West Nimr fields in the south and the North Solar plant at Saih Nahaydah in northern Oman. Renewable energy from the 234 MW capacity wind farms and the 105 MWAC solar plant will be supplied to PDO under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the OQAE–TotalEnergies partnership, in which OQAE holds a 51% stake and TotalEnergies 49%.

Announcing the start of construction on the Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 projects, Almoatasem al Ismaili, Project Manager at OQ Alternative Energy, said: “Our teams on site have now started wind turbine foundation works — from excavation and reinforcement to the first layer of concrete pours. Each foundation marks the base of a turbine that will soon contribute clean power to PDO’s grid”.

Referencing the North Oman Solar project, Al Ismaili added in a post: “The site is advancing with pile installations for the solar trackers — the first visible step towards rows of solar panels that will soon cover the desert landscape”.

These updates follow a visit by officials representing PDO, OQAE and EPC contractor Huadong Engineering Corporation (a subsidiary of PowerChina) to the facilities of Chinese firms contracted to manufacture hardware for the Rawafid Projects. The delegation witnessed Factory Acceptance Tests (FATs) of key wind turbine components produced at multiple facilities in China.

The itinerary included a visit to the hub and nacelle manufacturing facility of leading Chinese wind turbine maker Goldwind in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province. The hub is the central part of the rotor that connects the blades to the main shaft, transferring their rotational energy to the drivetrain, while the nacelle, located on top of the tower, houses the main mechanical and electrical components, including the gearbox, generator and control systems.

“Within the facility sits a dedicated R&D centre featuring advanced test benches for pitch and yaw systems, blade endurance and drivetrain performance — ensuring each turbine meets the highest standards of quality and reliability”, said Mohammed al Lawati, Head of Renewable Energy at PDO and a member of the delegation.

Also covered in the FATs were the rotor assembly, drivetrain at a facility in Fuyang (Anhui Province), gearbox, wind blades and other key components and performance parameters.

“Every component undergoes thorough inspection and testing before approval, reflecting the meticulous attention to detail behind each turbine that will soon contribute to Oman’s growing wind energy portfolio”, Al Lawati added.

While in China, the delegation also toured the facilities of Sineng Electric, a power electronics company specialising in PV inverter manufacturing; LONGi Solar, a leading global supplier of solar PV modules; and Nextracker Inc, a US-based provider of solar tracking systems for utility-scale solar projects.

The North Oman Solar project is slated for commercial operation in Q2 2026, while the wind farms are scheduled to launch in Q4 2026.

