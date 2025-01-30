Morocco intends to invest nearly 27 billion Moroccan dirhams ($2.7 billion) to expand its electricity network and boost the share of renewable energy, an official has said.

Morocco has already made progress in plans to rely more on renewable energy, which accounted for 44.3 percent of the total energy mix at the end of 2024, said Tarik Hammane Director General of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water.

He told a local seminar in Casablanca on Wednesday that renewable energy production in Morocco currently stands at about 5,400 megawatts (MW), including nearly 2,400 MW from winds, 2,100 MW from water and 900 MW from solar sources.

“There is a plan to invest nearly MAD27 billion in the next five years in projects to develop the country’s electricity network..the projects cover conventional electricity, renewable energy and green hydrogen,” he said in his comments, published on Thursday by the Arabic language daily Sabah Akadir.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

