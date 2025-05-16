Arab Finance: Cityscape Egypt 2025 kicked off with the formation of a high-level steering committee, which held its inaugural meeting on May 6th in the New Administrative Capital.

The committee convened senior government leaders to discuss investment strategies and opportunities across Egypt.

This step paves the way for a structured dialogue in line with national priorities that meet market needs and define the strategic roadmap for the Egypt Real Estate Summit 2025, scheduled for September.

Serving as the central decision-making body for the summit, the committee ensures it delivers policy-relevant outcomes to advance one of Egypt’s most critical economic sectors.

It is set to support long-term collaboration among ministries, regulators, investors, and developers, enabling cross-sector investment beyond just real estate.

Key members of the committee include Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of Administrative Capital for Urban Development, Hossam Heiba, President of the General Authority for Free Zones and Investment (GAFI), and Fathallah Fawzy, Chairman of MENA for Real Estate Consultancy.

This is in addition to Shaimaa Shousha, General Manager of the Strategic Department at the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), and Mohamed Raghad, Environment Department, Tourism Development Authority.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).