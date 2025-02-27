Morocco is planning to build a giant seawater desalination plant on its Northern Mediterranean coastline to boost drinking water supplies in the area, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

The plant in the port of Tangier has a production capacity of around 150 million cubic metres per year and is expected to be completed in 2028, Sabah Akadir said.

The paper quoted official sources as saying the government intends to allow the private sector to partly fund the project.

“The private sector will also have a shareholding in the project, which will support the country’s efforts to face climatic changes and ensure water security,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

