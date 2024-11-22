Morocco has secured a spot in the top 10 of the 2025 Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), becoming the only Arab country to achieve this ranking among 63 nations and the EU assessed for climate action. Together, these countries are responsible for 90 percent of global emissions.

The North African country improved its position by one rank from the previous year, driven by low per-capita emissions, renewable energy deployment, and robust climate policies.

The CCPI, published by Germanwatch, New Climate Institute, and Climate Action Network International, evaluates the 2030 targets and the well-below-2°C compatibility of countries’ current levels and targets.

- GHG emissions: Morocco achieved a ‘high’ rating, ranking 14th globally.

- Renewable Energies: The country was rated ‘low’ at 42nd

- Energy Use: Ranked 9th with a ‘high’ rating

- Climate Policy: Morocco earned 5th place, just below the topper Denmark, with a ‘medium’ rating.

The report leaves the first three spots vacant, indicating that no country demonstrated a sufficiently strong performance across all categories for an overall "very high" rating. Denmark remains the highest-ranked nation but still falls short of the top rating.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.