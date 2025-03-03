Egypt - Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad met with representatives from Sinoway, a Chinese company specializing in afforestation, forest restoration, and environmental sustainability, to explore avenues for cooperation in implementing forestry and afforestation projects in Egypt.

During the meeting, Sinoway presented its vision for expanding operations in Egypt by undertaking pioneering projects focused on afforestation, wetland restoration, and the rehabilitation of degraded areas. The company also detailed its initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, implementing artificial afforestation techniques, and managing forests sustainably. Additionally, Sinoway highlighted its commitment to knowledge exchange in fields such as land sciences, forestry, and biodiversity.

A key aspect of the discussions was the introduction of seed ball technology, an innovative afforestation method that enables forest growth by utilizing moisture from the soil and air as a water source. This technology offers a potential solution to the challenges of climate change and desertification, making it particularly relevant for Egypt’s environmental and climatic conditions.

The company showcased successful afforestation and forestry projects it has implemented in various countries, including the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi), Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, and Tunisia. These projects serve as models for afforestation and land restoration efforts that could be adapted to Egypt’s unique environmental needs.

Minister Fouad underscored the importance of ensuring that any afforestation technology applied in Egypt is compatible with the country’s water scarcity challenges and does not add further strain on its limited water resources. She also discussed the potential for leveraging afforestation projects within carbon credit markets, especially in light of Egypt’s launch of its first voluntary carbon market. Fouad highlighted that increasing green spaces and restoring degraded land are key mechanisms for tackling climate change, combating desertification, and enhancing environmental sustainability.

In response, Sinoway representatives emphasized that forestry is a proven solution for reducing carbon emissions, citing China’s own experiences in afforestation as a response to the loss of one million hectares of cultivated land annually. They pointed out that afforestation and land restoration have been recognized in global climate and desertification conferences as effective, long-term solutions to environmental challenges.

The company further explained that it is working with local governments to accelerate the restoration of natural ecosystems, improve rainfall patterns, and support carbon neutrality efforts. By collaborating with industry stakeholders, Sinoway also engages in the trade of forest carbon certificates, ensuring that afforestation projects contribute to broader carbon reduction and sustainability goals.

The discussions between Egypt’s Ministry of Environment and Sinoway mark a significant step towards introducing advanced forestry technologies that align with Egypt’s national strategies for environmental conservation, carbon reduction, and climate resilience.

