Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits has signed a solar power purchase agreement with Yellow Door Energy, a leading provider of sustainable energy for businesses in the region, for setting up a solar plant with a capacity of 2.3 MW.

Located at the state-of-the-art Mondelēz biscuit factory in Hidd, Bahrain, the solar plant will comprise over 4,200 solar panels for both rooftop and carport applications.

Once completed, the solar plant is expected to produce 3,820 megawatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 2,400 metric tons.

Salah El Marasy, Plant Manager of Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits, said: "Since its inception, Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits has remained committed to integrating sustainable practices at the heart of its business operations and setting ambitious goals to promote sustainability."

"We are focused to scale up our sustainability efforts to deliver meaningful change. Our partnership with Yellow Door Energy is a step forward in our plans to create a sustainable future for snacking in Bahrain and the region, which will help us reduce our end-to-end CO2 emissions," he stated.

"This project will enable us to convert 24% of our energy usage into clean energy, which represents a major milestone in our sustainability agenda, in line with our global commitment to achieve net zero emissions across our full value chain by 2050," added El Marasy.

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: "We are proud to partner with Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits. This is our third project in Bahrain, and we look forward to expanding our sustainable energy solutions throughout the kingdom."

"Through our solar PPA, we help businesses in Bahrain switch to clean energy, reduce their electricity costs and contribute to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative," he added.

As per deal, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the agreement.

By working with solar developers, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

