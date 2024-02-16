Metito, the UAE-based global developer and operator of water and wastewater plants, announced on Thursday that its consortium with SMK Atameken, Ak Jol Kurylys, and Caspian HES Consulting has been awarded a contract for the development of a 50,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) desalination plant on Kazakhstan's Caspian coast, Mangystau region.

The contract for Kenderli Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Project was awarded by Ak Su KMG, a part of the KazMunayGaz holding, Metito said in a press statement.

Construction is set to begin in March 2024 with a 15-month timeline for project delivery.

Kenderli SWRO Desalination Project will serve the Zhanaozen city, as well as a future resort development at Kenderli Bay, the press statement said. Presently, the city sources its potable water from the Kigach River (Atyrau region) along the pipeline of around 1,000km in length, serving communities in Mangystau region.

“This project also marks Metito’s second project in the country and is in line with the company’s strategic expansion plans in Central Asia,” commented Talal Ghandour, Chief Executive Officer, Metito Overseas.

The Kenderli project is in line with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recommendations to address the region’s water supply concerns through the accelerated introduction of water-saving technologies, a directive he reinforced at the 28th UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP28) which took place in Dubai in November 2023.

In December 2023, Metito had signed a Heads of Agreement with Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF), Kazakhstan Centre for Modernisation and Development of Housing and Communal Services, and Akimat of Akmola region for the implementation of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) wastewater treatment project in the city of Kokshetau.

Read more: Abu Dhabi’s Alpha Dhabi Holding to acquire majority stake in Metito

UAE’s Metito part of winning consortium for mega desalination project in India

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Dennis Daniel)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.