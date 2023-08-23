Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Wednesday that its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has secured new orders in the Middle East.

In the UAE, the Business has received an order to establish a 220kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) and associated transmission lines from a service provider to the energy industry, the company said in a press statement.

Further, orders to establish two new 132kV substations have been received from a public services infrastructure company in Dubai and another order to build a 220kV overhead transmission line has been secured.

In Kuwait, an order has been secured for turnkey construction of four new 132kV substations in the Al Sabah Medical District. The scope also includes associated Control, Protection, Automation and Communication systems and related Civil & Mechanical works.

Additional orders have been received in ongoing jobs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The statement didn’t disclose the contract values but described them as ‘large,’ which L&T classifies as in the range of INR2,500 crores to INR5,000 crores ($302 million – $603 million)

(1 US Dollar = 82.88 Indian rupees)

Reporting by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.