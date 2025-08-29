KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has announced it collected approximately KWD 400 million in electricity and water consumption dues since the start of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, marking a 30 percent increase in revenue collection compared to the same period last year.

Ministry spokesperson Eng. Fatima Hayat said the surge in collections was the result of a strategic plan and a clearly defined timetable, both aimed at enhancing revenue flow and preserving public funds — a key responsibility of an entity that significantly supports the state treasury.

Hayat noted that the government, industrial, and investment sectors recorded the highest growth in payment rates, crediting what she described as “positive cooperation” across both public and private stakeholders.

“This growing commitment reflects greater awareness of the importance of fiscal responsibility and safeguarding public finances,” she added.

The Ministry’s policies have included facilitating payment channels for all segments of society. Hayat highlighted the use of electronic platforms, including the official mobile apps and the “Sahl” payment service, as well as the continued availability of in-person customer service offices throughout Kuwait. Dedicated phone lines for elderly citizens and people with disabilities are also in operation to ensure inclusivity in service delivery.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening collection mechanisms and improving operational efficiency, as part of its wider mandate to support Kuwait’s financial sustainability and public service quality.

