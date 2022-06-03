The Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for new extension of Sabiya Power and Distilliation Plant [Sabiya Extension 4 CCGT], located in Al Jahra governorate, by the third quarter of 2022.

“The main tender was issued on 23 January 2022 with a bid submission deadline of 31 May 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of third quarter 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves supply, installation of Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) units to increase the power generation capacity by 900 megawatts (MW) with associated infrastructure including two new gas oil tanks having a net usable capacity of 15,000 cubic metres each.

The duration of the EPC contract is 36 months from signing the contract and for O&M, it is 84 months, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $400 million.

The 935 MW Sabiya extension 3 CCGT was completed by Alghanim International in 2020 at a cost of $439 million, according to the company’s website. The powertrain was supplied by Germany’s Siemens.

Sabiya Power Plant had a total installed capacity of 7046.7 MW, according to the Ministry’s statistical year book 2020.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)