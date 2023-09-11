HD Hyundai Electric Company, the electrical equipment and energy solution unit of HD Hyundai Company, has won a 67.8 billion South Korean won ($51 million) deal to supply substation equipment for Saudi Arabia’s NEOM.

Under the contract signed with Saudi-based Al Gihaz Contracting Company, the Korean company will provide transformers, high-voltage circuit breakers and reactors in a package for the substation project dubbed “Neom Mountain” by February 2025, the Korean Economic Daily reported on Monday.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

