State-owned Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is looking at signing two geothermal drilling deals in Tanzania, according to acting Managing Director Abraham Serem.

“We have responded to expressions of interest for two wells from Tanzania and we are waiting for their response,” he told Business Daily.

KenGen is already exploring and drilling geothermal wells in Ethiopia, Djibouti and Rwanda.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s government has identified the area around Lake Ngozi to pilot geothermal power production.

In November 2022, the Tanzania Geothermal Development Company advertised a tender for the drilling and testing wells, the daily said, adding that the East African nation aims to achieve the inaugural production before 2025.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)