KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major and a flagship company of Indian business conglomerate RPG Group, has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) orders worth Rs1,407 crores ($172.3 million) from the Middle East region.

These included a 400 kV transmission line as part of the Kuwait–Saudi Arabia interconnection project as well as a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia,. said a statement from KEC International.

On the domestic front, the company said it has secured an order for the construction of official quarters and associated facilities for senior government officials in India.

Also it bagged an order from the Indian Railways for signaling and telecommunication works of Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) under ‘Kavach’ in consortium in India.

KEC International said else where it secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

"We are pleased with the continuous order inflows across businesses. Our YTD order intake now stands at Rs8,400 crores, with a robust growth of 50% vis-à-vis last year," remarked its MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal.

"The orders in Middle East consolidate our presence in the region and significantly expand our T&D order book, particularly in the international market," he added.

A major EPC player in the region, KEC International has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines and cables.-TradeArabia News Service

