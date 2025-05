Tunisia's economy grew by 1.6% year on year in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the growth of the agricultural sector, the country's statistics institute said on Thursday.

The agricultural sector grew by 7% as a result of rainfall following a six-year drought.

During the first quarter of last year, economic growth did not exceed 0.3%.

