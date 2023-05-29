Arab Finance: KarmWater, a KarmSolar Company, has inaugurated the first solar-powered desalination plant in Marsa Alam, CEO of KarmSolar told Enterprise.

The plant has a production capacity of 300 cubic meters of water per day, and covers 100% of the needs of Red Sea Diving Safari’s Marsa Shagra resort under a 25-year water purchase agreement (WPA).

The plant is partly powered by renewable energy, with expectations to become fully solar-operated by 2033.

Currently, about 30% of the total energy consumed by the plant comes from solar energy produced by KarmSolar’s Marsa Alam Solar Grid, which was launched in 2022.

Marsa Alam Solar Grid already provides solar energy to several resorts in Marsa Alam including Marsa Shagra.

