Egypt - Huhtamaki Egypt has secured the prestigious Golden License from the Egyptian Cabinet to establish a state-of-the-art molded fiber packaging facility in Sadat City, located within the CPC Industrial Zone of Menofeya.

With a total investment of EGP 1.47bn, the project represents one of the Finnish packaging leader’s most significant commitments in the region.

Spanning approximately 22,000 square meters, the facility will be developed using recycled wastepaper and equipped with advanced molded fiber technology to produce eco-friendly packaging solutions such as egg cartons, fruit trays, and cup carriers. The plant is expected to begin operations in August 2026 and will create over 61 direct jobs, serving both domestic and international markets.

This project marks a major milestone in the long-term strategic partnership between Huhtamaki Oyj and Ayman Korra, a key div in the project’s structure and CEO of Korra for Energy & Investment Projects—one of Egypt’s leading industrial firms.

“The awarding of the Golden License to this Huhtamaki initiative reflects the state’s strong support for committed investors,” said Ayman Korra. “It also affirms Korra’s strategy of attracting global investment and localizing advanced technologies within the Egyptian market.”

The Golden License, introduced by the Egyptian government to fast-track projects of national importance, provides a comprehensive approval framework for establishment, construction, operation, and licensing. It also offers a range of administrative and investment incentives to streamline project execution.

Huhtamaki Egypt is now among fewer than 50 projects to have been granted the Golden License since the programme’s inception in 2017—out of more than 300 applicants. This distinction underscores the strategic importance and transformative potential of the project.

As Egypt strengthens its position as an investment hub, this development highlights the power of aligning global innovation with local vision—reinforcing Huhtamaki’s role as a regional leader in sustainable packaging and supporting the broader national agenda for green industrial growth.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

