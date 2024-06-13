Jordan Phosphates Mines Company (JPMC), one of the world’s largest phosphate producers, has announced a strategic partnership with Waterise, a pioneering Norwegian start-up specialising in deep sea environment-friendly desalination.

Together, they will embark on an ambitious deep sea desalination project in the Gulf of Aqaba to meet the increasing water demand at JPMC’s facilities, said the Jordanian firm in its statement.

The two parties are currently working to secure the water off-take arrangements and other pertinent details before executing the definitive agreements.

This landmark collaboration aims to leverage Waterise’s state-of-the-art desalination solution to sustainably support JPMC's water needs, contributing to the company’s operational efficiency and environmental sustainability goals.

On the key partnership, JPMC Chairman Dr Mohammed Thneibat said it aligns perfectly with the group's commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

"By utilising this innovative desalination solution we can ensure a consistent supply of water while minimising our ecological footprint. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on our operations and the surrounding community," he stated.

Niels Petter Wright, CEO of Waterise, expressed delight at the tieup with JPMC on this groundbreaking project.

"Our deep sea desalination solution based on world class oil and gas technology and marine operations represents a significant advancement in sustainable water production," noted Wright.

"We are confident that it will provide a reliable and environmentally friendly local water supply for JPMC’s critical operations in the Gulf of Aqaba," he added.

