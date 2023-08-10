Jordan will in 2024 finalise a new long-term energy strategy that will include new projects to boost renewable power production and build green hydrogen power plants, a Jordanian official said in press comments on Thursday.

The strategy, which has been in the pipeline for some time, generally aims to develop the energy sector in the Arab country and identity future needs, said Amani Azzam, Secretary General of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

“We are conducting studies for the development of the energy sector and expansion of smart power networks…we expect to finish a new energy strategy at the end of 2024,” she told the Jordanian Arabic language daily Al-Ghad.

Azzam said the new strategy focuses on new projects including expansion of power storage, increasing renewable energy in power generation and the introduction of hydrogen in electricity production.

“The strategy will also give attention to upgrading power consumption efficiency in various sectors…we aim to attain a reliable and sustainable energy sector.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

