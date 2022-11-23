Jordan is pushing ahead with plans to expand the use of renewable energy sources to half its total energy mix by 2030, the Arab country’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Renewable energy output increased from around 26 percent in 2021 to 29 percent currently after the completion of new projects, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said.

In a lecture at the National Defence College in Amman on Tuesday, Kharabsheh said Jordan now ranks third in the Arab world after Egypt and Morocco in renewable energy production, which stood at around 2,526 megawatts (MW) in July.

“We have managed to largely develop the renewable energy sector over the past years… we aim to reach 50 percent in 2030,” the Minister said in the lecture, published by the Jordanian Arabic language daily Addustoor.

“We will attain that target, which will turn Jordan into a regional hub for renewable and green energy given its strong resources for renewable energy.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

