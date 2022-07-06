Jordan has devised plans to expand its renewable energy sources to 50 percent of the total energy mix by 2030, its Energy Minister was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said the Arab Kingdom would soon start enforcing new laws governing solar and wind energy projects as part of a strategy to encourage investment in this industry and boost reliance on renewable energy.

He told the official news agency Petra that the new law would contribute to an increase in renewable energy projects with a minimum generation capacity of one megawatt (MW)and that they stipulate sales from such projects to the local market must not exceed 50 percent.

“We are currently working to enforce this law which was issued by the cabinet…we aim to expand the use of renewable energy in Jordan and increase its share of the total energy mix from around 26 percent at present to nearly 50 percent in 2030,” he said.

Officials said in 2021 that there are plans to expand renewable energy production to nearly 3,200 MW by 2030, an increase of around 40 percent over the current output.

According to figures released by the Energy Ministry, Jordan currently produces nearly 1,645 MW from solar power and 625 MW from wind farms.

