The International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) said it has signed an agreement with Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) to strengthen collaboration on scaling up renewable energy deployment in Middle East and North Africa region.

The agreement renews an existing MoU signed by the two organisations in 2015. Since then, the duo has been strategic partners working closely on multiple joint initiatives, most notably on the Pan-Arab Clean Energy Initiative (PACE) which identified a series of actions to increase renewable energy investments in the region.

Under this agreement, both Irena and RCREEE will partner on regional dialogues and initiatives that address the challenges, needs and opportunities of a renewables-based energy transition in Mena countries.

The agencies will also share knowledge and cooperate on building capacity in Mena countries particularly through enabling policy and regulatory frameworks that can accelerate renewable energy adoption.

"The energy transition offers a must-seize opportunity for the Mena region," said Irena Director-General Francesco La Camera after signing the pact with RCREEE Executive Director Dr Jauad El Kharraz on the margins of "Mena Europe Future Energy Dialogue", in Jordan.

"By taking advantage of abundant renewable energy resources, countries in the region, many of which are highly dependent on fossil fuels, can future proof their economies and chart a long-term path of sustainable economic growth for future generations," he stated.

Through the new agreement, the agencies will enter new areas of co-operation and adapt existing collaborative activities to recent challenges facing the development of renewable energy in the region.

"Energy efficiency together with deployment of renewable energies will be key to address the climate change," remarked Dr El Kharraz.

"The Mena region, thanks to its geographic position, can play a key role in the energy transition process. It is thus of utmost importance to cooperate in order to lead the region into a sustainable future, starting from the reinforcement of the regional cooperation," he added.

