The Rumaitha sewage project in Iraq’s Al-Muthanna Governorate is expected to be ready for operations by the end of 2023, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Planning said.

Abdel-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the project, currently in its final phase, has achieved a completion rate of 97 percent.

He said the Ministry’s field team had visited the project sites to ascertain actual progress and resolve obstacles to completion, adding that the project includes sewerage and stormwater networks, four sewage pumping stations and five stormwater pumping stations.

He noted that the project would cater to approximately 100,000 residents in the district and contribute towards a cleaner environment in the neighbourhoods of Rumaitha.

