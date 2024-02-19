Iraq expects its power network to be linked to nearby Kuwait within 12-16 months while it would start receiving electricity supplies from Jordan shortly, an official has said.

Nearly 88 percent of a project to connect Iraq’s grid to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) grid has been completed, Electricity Ministry Ahmed Mousa told the official Iraqi News Agency on Sunday.

Mousa said a contract for the connection with Kuwait has been awarded to three companies.

He said Iraq will soon start receiving 40 megawatts (MW) from Jordan as part of the first phase of the interconnection project between the two countries.

Mousa said the interconnection with Turkey has also been completed but a rift over prices has blocked an agreement.

