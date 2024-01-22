Iraq will fund four of several solar power projects awarded over the past months within a strategy to boost the share of renewable sources to nearly a third of the generated electricity in 2025, an Iraqi deputy has said.

“The Government of Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani will fund 4 solar power projects which will largely bolster Iraq’s position in the clean energy sector,” Baqer Al-Saadi told Baghdad Al-Youm news agency on Sunday.

He noted that Iraq has signed several solar power contracts over the past months as part of a plan to generate 10GW in 2025.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

