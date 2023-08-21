Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity has signed a maintenance contract with Germany’s Siemens for the Rumaila gas-fired power plant in Basra Governorate.

“An action plan must be prepared for maintenance projects, and the readiness of generating units must be present, starting from now until before next summer of 2024,” the state-owned Iraqi News Agency reported, citing Minister of Electricity Ziyad Ali Fadel.

The maintenance contracts include regulating the frequency of operating units and replacing spare parts with original equipment, the INA report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

