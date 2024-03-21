The Iraqi government and Siemens Energy have signed an agreement to capture and use associated gas from oil fields for power generation.

A statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity, published by Shafaq News Agency, said agreement with Siemens Energy involves harvesting the associated gas that is currently being flared to be used as fuel for power generation.

The statement said agreement covers the capture of around 120 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) of associated gas within six months, and an additional 120 MMscf within one year, adding that the gas would be utilised to fuel a 2,000-megawatt (MW) power plant.

Read more: Iraq burns 40% of gas production capacity: report

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.