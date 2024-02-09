Iraq has received bids from a number of local and international companies to deploy solar-powered road lighting, an Iraqi official has said.

The project is part of the Electricity Ministry’s strategy to gradually switch to renewable energy in its public buildings and the country’s infrastructure, the Ministry’s spokesman Ahmed Mousa told the Iraqi News Agency on Thursday.

“A number of local and international companies have submitted bids to light streets using solar energy instead of conventional electricity…we are studying these bids,” he said without identifying those firms or providing project details.

Iraq has awarded large-scale solar power projects to France’s TotalEnergies and other foreign companies over the past months for the generation of nearly 7.5 gigawatts (GW).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.