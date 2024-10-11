Iraq is planning to launch its first wind energy project in a bid to address its long-standing electricity shortages and diversify its energy sources.

The Ministry of Electricity has chosen the Shihabi area in Wasit province, located in eastern Iraq, as the site for the project, based on technical studies that assessed wind speed and location suitability, local Arabic language newspaper Al-Forat reported on Thursday.

The report, quoting the Ministry’s official spokesperson Ahmed Mousa, said the project is in the consultation phase, with discussions ongoing with companies like the UAE-based AMEA Power.

The report also quoted a source in the Ministry as saying that solar power proposed by the UAE-based company in June will be located in the Wasit province.

In June 2024, the Iraqi cabinet had given its approval to the electricity ministry to invite AMEA Power to submit a proposal to develop a 500 megawatt (MW) solar power plant with the option to include Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) under a single-source procurement model.

The Al-Forat report also stated that the Iraqi parliament is preparing to pass a new renewable energy law that will support the integration of solar and other renewable energy sources into the national grid, citing a statement by Hassan Al-Asadi, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Electricity and Energy Committee.

