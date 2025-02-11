Iraq is offering projects to construct 11 steam power plants with a combined generation capacity of around 15,000 MW, an official has said.

The Electricity Ministry has presented these projects in various parts of Iraq to foreign companies and is awaiting their response on project details and costs, the Ministry’s spokesman Ahmed Al-Abadi told the official Iraqi news agency on Monday.

Abadi said the construction of these plants would take three to five years and they would support Baghdad’s plans to tackle a wide electricity supply gap in OPEC’s second largest producer.

“We have offered projects to build 11 steam power stations to foreign firms…we expect these stations to generate nearly 15,000 MW,” he said.

“These stations will operate on available fuel….we presented them to those companies and asked them to provide details and other procedures needed to undertake them.”

Iraq is suffering from a large power supply gap as a result of war damage, lack of maintenance at its facilities and severe shortages in Iranian gas supplies.

Steam plants have some advantages over other power projects, including more production, lower fuel consumption and maintenance costs, and smaller project sites.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.