Iraq and neighboring Jordan are planning to launch the first phase of a project to link their power grids in August while pursuing plans for two other phases, Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister was quoted on Monday as saying.

Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said the two countries have almost completed Phase 1 at a cost of around $130 million and that Iraq would be ready to receive power supplies in summer.

“Phase 1 of ….the project to link Jordan’s power network with that of Iraq will be ready in August and we will be able to start supplying power to that country,” Kharabsheh said, quoted by the official Jordanian news agency.

According to an Iraqi official, Jordan contributed $30 million to the funding of Phase 1 while Iraq agreed to pay nearly $100 million.

The Iraqi Shafaq News agency quoted Ahmed Mousa, a spokesman for Iraq's Electricity Ministry, as saying on Sunday that Phase 1 includes supplies of 150 MW to Iraq while Phases 2 and 3 includes 500 MW and 900 MW respectively.

