Expansions and maintenance services carried out by Germany’s Siemens and other foreign firms have boosted Iraq’s power generation capacity by nearly 3,000 megawatts (MW), a spokesman for the Electricity Ministry has said.

Ahmed Mousa said Iraq’s power production stood at around 24,000MW during the peak summer season in 2023 and that there was a shortage in some areas.

“Next summer, electricity generation will rise to 27,000 MW…there is an increase in generation of around 3,000 as a result of expansions and maintenance works,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency on Wednesday.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

