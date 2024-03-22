PHOTO
Expansions and maintenance services carried out by Germany’s Siemens and other foreign firms have boosted Iraq’s power generation capacity by nearly 3,000 megawatts (MW), a spokesman for the Electricity Ministry has said.
Ahmed Mousa said Iraq’s power production stood at around 24,000MW during the peak summer season in 2023 and that there was a shortage in some areas.
“Next summer, electricity generation will rise to 27,000 MW…there is an increase in generation of around 3,000 as a result of expansions and maintenance works,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency on Wednesday.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.