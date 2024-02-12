Iraq has approved fresh funds for long-term plans to expand power transport and distribution with the help of Germany’s Siemens, an official has said.

The plans include development of power distribution in all areas, upgrading electricity systems and maintenance of cables and other equipment used in the national network, Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Mousa told the official Iraqi News Agency on Monday.

Siemens, which has signed a contract with the OPEC member to develop its power grid, will also help Iraq utilise gas in running power stations, Mousa said, adding that the contract includes the construction of new power stations operating on associated gas.

“We received funds for long-term plans to develop the electricity sector in 2023…the three-year budget approved in 2023 also includes funds this year and in 2025,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.