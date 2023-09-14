India-headquartered KEC International announced that its transmission and distribution business won a turnkey order of 11.45 billion Indian Rupees ($138 million) for the design, supply and installation of 380 kV overhead transmission line for Saudi Arabia's giga-project NEOM.

“Our year-to-date order intake has now surpassed INR75 billion, a robust growth of 30 percent vis-a-vis last year,” said Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KEC International, in a statement published on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

KEC International is a flagship company of the Indian business conglomerate RPG Group.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

