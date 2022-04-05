Muscat: OQ has announced the progress in the Green Energy Oman (GEO) project with its international consortium that includes InterContinental Energy and EnerTech.

"Since 2018, renewable energy monitoring devices have been installed to collect data used to conduct the Concept Feasibility and Energy Yield Assessment studies," the company said in a statement.

Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) studies have been carried out to explore the opportunities and potentials for the GEO project.

The project aims to produce 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable solar and wind energy and over 1.8 million tons of zero-carbon green hydrogen per annum.

