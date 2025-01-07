Germany-based international consulting and engineering firm Dorsch Global announced on Tuesday that it has been appointed as the lead supervision engineering consultant by Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) to supervise and manage the implementation of water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom.

The five-year partnership agreement covers 253 water and sewage projects worth 826 million Saudi riyals ($220 million) across two geographical clusters, the firm said in a press statement.

The southern region cluster includes supervision of 154 projects valued at 490 million Saudi riyals while the northwestern region cluster includes 99 projects valued at SAR 336 million.

The company will provide design review, contract management, construction management, construction supervision and testing and commissioning activities.

The contract award was announced by Dorsch Global on its website in November 2024. The company is also managing other mega projects across the Kingdom including Intelligent Transportation System for Riyadh City, and the Urban Forestation Green Riyadh initiative.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

