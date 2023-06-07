GE Gas Power, a division of GE, and Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity (MoE) have serviced and upgraded 1,400 megawatts (MW) of gas turbine capacity in the first half of 2023 ahead of the peak summer demand.

Maintenance work, including major overhauls, was conducted on two gas turbines with a total capacity of 200 MW at the Khor Al-Zubair power plant, the company said in a statement.

A 100 MW gas turbine service was completed at Shatt Al-Basra power plant following a thorough inspection and replacement of major gas turbine components.

Maintenance work on six gas turbines at Al Khairat Power Plant with a total capacity of 600 MW was conducted by MoE, with technical and engineering support and spare parts provided by GE. Additionally, work was concluded on a 100 MW gas turbine at the same power plant.

The statement said that two gas turbines with a total capacity of 200 MW were upgraded at Al Quds Power Plant.

Furthermore, GE Gas Power completed an advanced gas path technology upgrade on 200 MW gas turbines at Nineveh Power Plant, improving output, efficiency and availability while reducing fuel consumption.

In February 2023, the MoE signed principles of cooperation with GE to boost domestic power production, which aims to support the maintenance of power generation and transmission infrastructure, as well as strengthen the Jordan-Iraq grid connection.

