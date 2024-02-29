The Saudi-based GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) has started using an advanced online system for tenders and procurements as part of plans to smoothen supplies and upgrade efficiency, its CEO has said.

Ahmed Al-Ibrahim said GCCIA implemented SAP Ariba nearly six months ago within a strategy to gradually switch to digital operations in the Authority, which manages common power grids in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

“We expect this advanced system to provide comprehensive solutions to management of supply chain and upgrading the efficiency of commercial operations,” Ibrahim told the Saudi Arabic language daily Aliqtisadia on Wednesday.

He said the new electronic system for the Authority’s support services will enable users to access a wide network of suppliers, record purchases more accurately, and facilitate negotiations and contract management, adding that the facility would save funds and increase the Company’s profitability.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.