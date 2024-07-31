Oman-based Galfar Engineering & Contracting said it has secured a contract worth RO35 million ($91 million) from Nama Dhofar Services Company for the expansion of the third phase of Raysut water reclamation plant in the Dhofar governorate.

The entire work will be completed within three years, said Galfaar in its filing to the Muscat Stock Exchange.

This award will further enhance Galfar’s order book and sustain its market share within the wastewater services sector, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

