The first phase of Empower’s (Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation) 193 million UAE dirhams ($52.54 million) district cooling plant in Dubailand Residence Complex will become operational in the first quarter of 2023 with a production capacity of 23,500 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

The total capacity of the new plant will reach 47,000 RT upon completion, the Dubai-listed company said in a stock exchange statement on Tuesday.

Empower has started the operations of the first phase of its fourth district cooling plant in Business Bay, with a production capacity of 27,750 RT, according to the statement. The plant’s total production capacity will reach 50,000 RT upon completion of all phases by the end of September 2023.

The company had launched a scaling-up programme in 2022 that includes expansions and qualitative developments of the infrastructure of its district cooling systems in the Business Bay area, making it the single largest and independent urban district cooling project in the world.

Empower’s total capacity in Business Bay will reach 450,000 RT through six district cooling plants and 10 thermal energy storage (TES) systems.

The district cooling giant will further invest in expanding its operations in Dubai to meet the growing demand for its services from individuals, establishments and companies, the statement said.

Last year, Empower had started operations of the first phase of its Zabeel District Cooling plant with a production capacity of 27,750 RT. The plant’s total production capacity will reach 50,000 RT on completion. Additionally, the interconnection between the new Zabeel and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) plants will take the total production capacity to 112,000 RT, the statement said without specifying a timeline.

Empower's net profit rose seven per cent year-on-year to AED 1 billion in 2022, as revenue jumped 13.3 percent year-on-year to AED 2.8 billion in 2022.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)