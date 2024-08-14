Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced that work has begun on its new district cooling plant in Dubai’s Deira district.

This comes following the recent awarding of the main construction contract for the facility, said the company in a statement..

The new plant will serve over 46 buildings within the Deira Waterfront development, a key component of the Deira Enrichment Project.

The project aims to transform and upgrade the vibrant district by creating 20 residential communities featuring spacious apartments, distinctive commercial spaces and modern offices, all built while preserving the beauty of Deira's heritage and cultural character.

The work is progressing on schedule under the direct supervision of Empower's in-house project team, said the statement.

The new plant will be completed in two phases, reaching a total production capacity of 39,000 refrigeration tonne (RT).

The first phase, with a capacity of approximately 20,000 RT of environment-friendly cooling, is scheduled to become operational by the end of June 2025, it added.

According to Empower, award-winning technologies such as Thermal Energy Storage (TES), which optimises the energy usage during on-peak and off-peak hours, and Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE), which helps conserve fresh water, will be incorporated into the operations of the plant.

"Our teams are increasing their efforts to provide reliable and high-quality district cooling services to customers across Dubai. Empower is committed to expanding its projects and operations to meet the growing demand for district cooling," said its CEO Ahmad bin Shafar.

"These efforts will result in developing our infrastructure, expanding distribution networks, increasing the number of cooling plants, and targeting new areas to be covered by district cooling systems such as the Deira Waterfront. This will contribute to expanding our customer base to reach around 140,000 by the end of the year,” he stated.

The new plant is designed as per the highest global standards, taking into account sustainable green building standards and Dubai's recent urban developments, he added.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).