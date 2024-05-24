ABU DHABI - Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group, has announced the energisation of two high-profile solar photovoltaic (PV) projects on Yas Island at Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Bay Waterfront.

The 1-megawatt peak (MWp) solar car park at Ethara's Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will generate approximately 30 percent of Yas Marina Circuit's total annual energy demand, equivalent to powering nearly 200 Abu Dhabi households and offsetting 900 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

Under its agreement with the venue's operator "Ethara", Emerge has installed more than 1,800 solar modules across the car park of the track, which holds a capacity of 60,000 spectators.

Emerge will deliver a comprehensive turnkey solution for the project, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance for 25 years.

The 520kWp Yas Bay Waterfront development for Miral involved the installation of over 900 solar modules, equivalent to powering around 100 Abu Dhabi households and offsetting 425 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year. The solution included finance, design, procurement and construction, and Emerge will operate and maintain the solar modules.

Yas Bay Waterfront is the third collaboration between Miral and Emerge. In March 2023, Miral inaugurated Abu Dhabi's largest solar rooftop project at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, with an impressive 7-megawatt peak (MWp) capacity.

The project incorporates approximately 16,000 solar modules across the theme park's roof area of 36,000 square meters and produces nearly 40 percent of its annual energy demand.