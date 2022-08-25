Arab Finance: Elsewedy Transport and Distribution, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric (SWDY), announced the completion of the implementation and operation of the electrical bus charging units in Adly Mansour Central Metro Interchange Station, according to an emailed press release on August 24th.

The subsidiary is also implementing and equipping another bus charging station in Sharm ElSheikh featuring 70 chargers with the capacity to handle 140 buses.

"The implementation and operation of the Electrical Bus Charging Stations whether in Adly Mansour Station or in Sharm El-Sheikh come within Elsewedy Electric’s plan to rely on clean energy and find alternative sources of energy to petroleum or fossil fuel," CEO of Elsewedy Electric Ahmed El Sewedy said.

"The company has completed the supply, installation, and operation of four constant current chargers including two 60 kilowatts (kW) chargers, and two 120Kw chargers, after successfully finalizing all charging and programming tests based on applicable international standards," CEO of Elsewedy Transport and Distribution Medhat Maher commented.

