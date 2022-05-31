The Egypt Infrastructure and Utilities Sub-Fund, affiliated to The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), aims to inject EGP 5bn worth of investment into infrastructure projects across Egypt over the next two years.

Karim Badr, CEO of the sub-fund, told Daily News Egypt that the fund is in the process of launching tenders for the construction of five desalination plants in partnership with the private sector with a total capacity of 3 million cubic metres per day, with investments amounting to about $3bn.

He explained that the fund focuses its investments on the infrastructure sector, water desalination, green hydrogen, and the electricity sector, in partnership with the private sector.

Badr added that the sub-fund also aims to partner with international investors to develop the Zafarana energy station during the coming period.

He added that green hydrogen projects have received great attention from international institutions, which was evident in the projects that took place in Egypt during the last period.

He pointed out that water desalination projects require huge investments. “Thus, TSFE is attracting investors and forging partnerships to launch water desalination plants in Egypt,” he concluded.

