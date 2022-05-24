ArabFinance: The New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) has awarded an EGP 99.636 million contract for utility works at Akhmem Al Gadida city in Sohag to Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company (GGCC), according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 23rd.

As per the contract, the company will handle utility works of the irrigation and drainage systems at 12 neighborhood units.

Giza General Contracting is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the construction and engineering industries sector.

The company is primarily involved in general contracting activities; operation, manufacture, and trade in all requirements of the contracting industry.