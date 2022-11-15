Egyptian developer Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development has awarded a five-year Distribution Systems Operator (DSO) contract to Madkour Utilities to manage and operate the smart metering systems in its Sarai development in New Cairo.

Madkour Utilities will manage and operate electricity and water smart meters in Sarai and represent MNHD in its dealings with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), the real estate developer said in a press statement.

