Egypt is aiming to attract $415 billion in international funding to implement the National Climate Change Strategy 2050, the CEO of Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) said.

Ali Abo Sunna said at the Portfolio Egypt 2022 event that the country is seeking $300 billion for mitigation steps and $115 billion for adaptation projects.

He said projects to protect the Delta, and the Alexandria beaches, desalination and water treatment projects and canal lining project would be among the top projects that would be promoted at the COP 27 conference scheduled in November 2022 at Sharm el-Sheikh.

He added that Egypt is discussing the plans of developing countries to attract funds for adaptation projects and to create financing packages appropriate to their challenges

