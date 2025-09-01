Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, has received an extensive progress report from Waleed Haqqi, Head of the Planning Sector and CEO of Cairo Water Week, detailing preparations for the 8th edition of the event. Scheduled to take place from 12–16 October 2025, Cairo Water Week will be held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Minister Sewilam highlighted that Cairo Water Week has evolved into a prominent international platform for scientific exchange and policy dialogue, uniting officials, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to address critical issues related to water security and sustainable development. He emphasized the ministry’s efforts to enhance organizational logistics and streamline registration processes to ensure inclusive participation from individuals as well as regional and global institutions.

The accompanying exhibition is seeing growing interest, with 17 companies and organizations confirmed to participate, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the fields of water and climate.

According to the report, over 111 sessions have already been confirmed, involving more than 20 regional and international organizations. Notably, the World Water Council’s Board of Governors will convene in Cairo on October 11, one day before the event begins.

On the academic front, the scientific committee has accepted 116 research abstracts in the initial review phase. An additional 54 extended abstracts and 22 full research papers are currently under evaluation.

Cairo Water Week’s competitions are also drawing significant interest. The “Three Minute Thesis (3MT)” contest received 52 entries, with 12 finalists selected from Egypt, China, and Kenya. The “Young Water Innovators” competition attracted 334 project submissions, of which 181 have advanced to the next round. Meanwhile, the “On a Budget Initiative” saw seven videos and nine posters qualify from five Egyptian universities.

In parallel, the 8th National Water Conservation Competition for Farmers has drawn 433 successful agricultural practices currently under review. Graduation projects submitted to the “Best Graduation Projects” contest are also being evaluated by the jury.

With growing international participation and a rich scientific agenda, the 8th Cairo Water Week is shaping up to be a major event in the global water calendar.

