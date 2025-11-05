The 2 gigawatt (GW) seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will feature a 1,400 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) with six-hour duration.

The combined storage capacity of 8,400 megawatt-hours would make it among the largest integrated solar-plus-storage projects globally, according to the DFM-listed Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), which is off-taker for the project.

The utility received 49 expressions of interest (EOIs) for the seventh phase, which will be developed under the independent power producer (IPP) model.

The project, currently in the Request for Proposals (RFP) phase, was initially configured with an aggregate capacity of 1,600 MWac up to 2000 MWac in solar PV and 1,000 MW in BESS.

The Request for Qualification (RFP) was released on 16 May 2025 while the Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued to shortlisted bidders on 20 October 2025.

Phase 7 will be commissioned in phases between 2027 and 2029.

DEWA Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said the solar park’s total capacity will reach 8,060 MW by 2030 once the seventh phase is complete. Currently, it has an operational capacity of 3,860 MW, with another 800 MW under construction

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.