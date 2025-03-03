Dubai’s energy demand increased by 5.4 percent in 2024, reaching 59,594 Gigawatt-hours (GWh), compared to 56,516 GWh in 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The DFM-listed utility said its installed generation capacity has reached 17.179 GW, with clean energy sources accounting for 20 percent of the total capacity. This supports Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to achieve 100 percent clean energy production by 2050.

Meanwhile, peak electricity demand in 2024 rose by 3.4 percent, reaching 10.76 GW.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said the utility continues to increase the capacity of transmission and distribution networks as it develops world-class electricity and water infrastructure to keep pace with Dubai’s population growth and steady expansion of economic activities.

